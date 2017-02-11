Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine

Vitra Design Museum 11.02. – 14.05.2017

With the exhibition »Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine«, the Vitra Design Museum presents a major exhibition that examines the current boom in robotics. It shows the variety of forms that robotics takes today and at the same time broadens our awareness of the associated ethical, social, and political issues. The exhibition features three ICD projects, which showcase the architectural design and construction potential for robotically fabricated structures. This includes the »Elytra Filament Pavilion« that complements the exhibition outside the museum on the Vitra campus. The exhibition is realized in cooperation with MAK Vienna and Design museum Gent.



Installation view, Vitra Design Museum »Hello, Robot.«, 2017, Photo: Mark Niedermann



Installation view, Vitra Design Museum »Hello, Robot.«, 2017, Photo: Mark Niedermann



Elytra Filament Pavilion, Vitra Design Museum »Hello, Robot.«, 2017, Photo: Julien Lanoo

Vitra Design Museum

