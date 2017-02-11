Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine
Vitra Design Museum 11.02. – 14.05.2017
With the exhibition »Hello, Robot. Design between Human and Machine«, the Vitra Design Museum presents a major exhibition that examines the current boom in robotics. It shows the variety of forms that robotics takes today and at the same time broadens our awareness of the associated ethical, social, and political issues. The exhibition features three ICD projects, which showcase the architectural design and construction potential for robotically fabricated structures. This includes the »Elytra Filament Pavilion« that complements the exhibition outside the museum on the Vitra campus. The exhibition is realized in cooperation with MAK Vienna and Design museum Gent.
Installation view, Vitra Design Museum »Hello, Robot.«, 2017, Photo: Mark Niedermann
Installation view, Vitra Design Museum »Hello, Robot.«, 2017, Photo: Mark Niedermann
Elytra Filament Pavilion, Vitra Design Museum »Hello, Robot.«, 2017, Photo: Julien Lanoo
Featured ICD Projects
ICD/ITKE Research Pavilion 2013-14